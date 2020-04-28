Danger Force: Nickelodeon to Air Quarantine Special Episode in May

Danger Force is getting ready to air a brand new quarantine episode next month. The episode, which was very virtually produced, has the gang dealing with their own quarantine after a gas leak.

“Nickelodeon’s new hit Danger Force sees the team of superheroes-in-training raising the stakes and lightening the mood with a virtually produced special where the city of Swellview is quarantined from a way-too-natural gas leak from the nearby Bhutt Factory. Airing Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), Danger Force: “Quaran-kini” features Captain Man, Schwoz and the Danger Force kids staying at home and setting a good example, but then Captain Man gets restless and becomes determined to find out who exactly is ‘behind’ the leak. The special also includes an at-home musical number of “This Gas Shall Pass” and features guest star Frankie Grande returning as the fan-favorite villain, Frankini.

Since its March 28 premiere, Nickelodeon’s latest live-action hit Danger Force has consistently posted double-digit gains in Live + 3 viewing. Most recently, a new episode (April 18, 2020) set a series record in Live + 3 posting a +75% increase with Kids 6-11 versus Live + SameDay viewership.

In Danger Force, four kids-Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan)-are recruited to attend Swellview Academy for the Gifted (SW.A.G. for short), a school conceived by Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and brought to life by Schwoz (Michael D. Cohen), after having been accidentally mutated in the fight to save Swellview. While there, the kids must learn to harness their frequently troublesome and sometimes uncontrollable superpowers as they begin to fight crime. Despite the dangerous circumstances of their new lives, the superheroes must keep their real identities a secret from both from their families and the villains who are out to destroy them.

The Danger Force “Quaran-kini” special is written by Christopher J. Nowak (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat) and directed by Mike Caron (Henry Danger, Game Shakers). “This Gas Shall Pass” is written by Samantha Martin (Henry Danger The Musical). Danger Force is created and executive produced by Nowak, and is produced by Barnes and Jace Norman (Henry Danger). Production of Danger Force is overseen for Nickelodeon by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.”