Warped!: Nickelodeon Sets Premiere Date for New Live-Action Comedy Series

Warped! is coming to Nickelodeon next month. The network set a premiere date for the new live-action comedy series which follows a pair as they work at a comic book shop. During their time working together, they become friends and start to work on a graphic novel. Anton Starkman and Kate Godfrey star in the series.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Nickelodeon’s new live-action buddy comedy series Warped! is set to premiere Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The show follows two employees of a popular comic book shop, Warped!, who learn to embrace their differences, become best friends and set off to create the world’s greatest graphic novel. In Warped!, Milo (Anton Starkman), the beloved head geek at a popular strip-mall comic book shop, Warped!, finds his world disrupted when his boss hires a new employee. With the quirky and excitable Ruby (Kate Godfrey) now on the payroll, the two form an unlikely alliance to create the world’s greatest graphic novel. Joining them in their adventures are Darby (Ariana Molkara), a smart and fashion-forward friend who is always there to lend a hand, and Hurley (Christopher Martinez), a neighboring pizza shop employee who spends his time coming up with brilliant culinary creations. Warped! is created, written and executive produced by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) with Kevin Kay (All That, Lip Sync Battle Shorties) serving as executive producer. Jeny Quine (Cousins For Life, The Thundermans) also serves as executive producer. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas, All That, Punky Brewster). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Bryan Schwartz serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for Warped!.

Check out a preview for Warped! below.

