Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service: FOX Previews New Undercover Restaurants Series

Gordon Ramsay is bringing another series to FOX next month and will try again to help struggling restaurants. In Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, he will go undercover to try and find out what is wrong with restaurants before he tries to turn things around.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“The apron will not be pulled over Gordon Ramsay’s eyes!

Restaurateurs who are looking for a quick fix or social media glow-up are in for the surprise of their lives when famed culinary titan Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in FOX’s all-new unscripted series, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service.

In a Gordon Ramsay series first, Chef Ramsay will venture into struggling restaurants under the cover of night. With the help of a secret source on the inside, he’ll gather raw, unfiltered evidence and get a 360-degree view of the major issues facing each restaurant. This insider will not only remain a secret to the staff, but will also help Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before.

By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service will be his toughest assignment yet as he takes drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people.

Are the restaurant and staff willing to accept Gordon’s mission, or are they too far gone to be saved? Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service premieres Wednesday, May 21 (9:00–10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“Over the years, I’ve embarked on many daring adventures alongside my partners at FOX,” said Gordon Ramsay. “And Secret Service is the most intrepid of them all! With undercover help and cutting-edge technology, I get to go full on ‘MI6’ with these restaurants…and they’ll never see it coming.”

“Gordon is among the most prolific creative forces in television history, and along the way, has amassed an unbelievable fanbase, reaching nearly six billion total viewers and counting,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “With limitless talent, Gordon infuses each of his series with its own remarkable, distinctive personality and unrivalled stakes, a reputation he certainly upholds with this terrific new concept that will once again keep his fans endlessly engaged.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Bill Langworthy serves as an executive producer and showrunner.”