Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season Two Ratings

Last year, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars was one of FOX’s highest-rated shows of the summer. The network is trying to improve the numbers for this year’s episodes and has added some competition for Ramsay. Will Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A business competition reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show stars Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump. They each bring their expert knowledge and unique leadership styles to the second season. In a twist, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services, or business ideas to the moguls, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders. With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/23 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars on FOX averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.48 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?