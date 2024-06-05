All American: Homecoming: No Season Four; CW Series Cancelled Ahead of Third Season Premiere (Reactions)

As expected, the All American: Homecoming TV show won’t have a fourth season. The spin-off of the All American series has been cancelled ahead of its upcoming third-season premiere.

A sports drama series airing on The CW television network, the All American: Homecoming TV show stars Geffri Maya, Camille Hyde, Sylvester Powell, Cory Hardrict, Martin Bobb-Semple, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around a group of talented athletes and students.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of All American: Homecoming averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 366,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

The second season performed well for the network in the ratings, ranking third in the demo but the series’ cost was more than The CW was willing to spend. The show’s budget was reportedly cut to $500k-750k an episode for season three and the network wanted even deeper cuts for season four.

All American was recently renewed for the 2024-25 TV season and a seventh year, in part because the season seven of the Warner Bros. Television-produced drama is included in an existing Netflix licensing deal. The streamer has a similar deal for Homecoming, but it ends with season three.

The CW released the following statement: “We want to thank the cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui, and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons. The upcoming final season is the best yet and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8.”

“I’m devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one,” executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll said in a statement. “However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons. We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids and their dreams could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission, especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!”

I am grateful and thank God for the opportunity to be able to bring this character to life for y’all over these past few years. I appreciate the friendship and family we have built and I will cherish them forever. Thank the cast and crew that hustled for us behind the scenes, y’all put so much work in that allowed me to be present on screen living out my dreams. Y’all have shown me and my character so much love…I truly appreciate it. It’s not a sad thing that shows come to an end at some point its just apart of the journey and I LOVE what I do. I feel honored to have played Jessie ‘JR’ Raymond …I’ve grown so much being this character as an actor and as a person understanding people who’s lives are similar in their real life. I am grateful for everyone that watched, supported and was apart for of this journey with me and I’m excited for y’all to see what’s next. ✌🏾All American: Homecoming Final Season – July 8th

