All American: Season Seven Renewal; CW Drama Series Returning for 2024-25 Season

Spencer is staying in the game at The CW. The network has renewed All American for a seventh season. The sixth season, which has 15 episodes, finishes airing on July 15th.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares, Cody Christian, Monét Mazur, and Karimah Westbrook. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a former high school football player and an A student who left Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High. Season six picks up after a time-jump and Spencer (Ezra) and his friends are in new chapters of their lives. Now juniors at GAU, Spencer and Jordan (Behling) are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer, especially, at the center of the media spotlight. Egos soon clash when a new addition joins the GAU coaching staff and shifts the team dynamics. Olivia (Logan) returns to L.A., changed by her time in London and invigorated by a new project to honor her father’s legacy. After being apart, Spencer and Olivia try to reconnect. Layla (Onieogou) adds “club owner” to her impressive list of titles. While still happily engaged to Jordan, she faces growing pressures that test their relationship and her mental health. Coop (Bre-Z) flexes her legal muscles while faithfully supporting Patience (Tavares) through her healing journey. Patience prepares for a looming legal battle against the superfan who attacked her. Asher (Christian) navigates life as a new parent, while Laura (Mazur) settles into the next stage of her personal and professional life. And through it all, Grace (Westbrook) remains a constant anchor for Spencer and everyone else when they need her the most while dealing with her sons growing up too fast. Together, the group discovers that, even in their most challenging moments, the best path forward is to seize today and lean on each other.

Airing on Monday nights, the sixth season of All American averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 387,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership. The show is the network’s highest-rated series in the demo.

Today, The CW also renewed The Chosen (season four) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 11).

“A strong Fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The Chosen join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football & basketball, Pac-12 football, Wild Cards, Superman & Lois, The Librarians, Inside the NFL, Sullivan’s Crossing, and much more,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

He continued, “Through six seasons, All American remains a top-performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms. Penn & Teller: Fool Us continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Chosen and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.”

A premiere date for the 13 episodes of All American’s seventh season will be announced in the future.

