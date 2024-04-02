All American: Season Six Viewer Votes

There’s a big time shift in the sixth season of the All American TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like All American is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of All American here.

A CW sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares, Cody Christian, Monét Mazur, and Karimah Westbrook. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a former high school football player and an A student who left Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High. Season six picks up after a time-jump and Spencer (Ezra) and his friends are in new chapters of their lives. Now juniors at GAU, Spencer and Jordan (Behling) are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer, especially, at the center of the media spotlight. Egos soon clash when a new addition joins the GAU coaching staff and shifts the team dynamics. Olivia (Logan) returns to L.A., changed by her time in London and invigorated by a new project to honor her father’s legacy. After being apart, Spencer and Olivia try to reconnect. Layla (Onieogou) adds “club owner” to her impressive list of titles. While still happily engaged to Jordan, she faces growing pressures that test their relationship and her mental health. Coop (Bre-Z) flexes her legal muscles while faithfully supporting Patience (Tavares) through her healing journey. Patience prepares for a looming legal battle against the superfan who attacked her. Asher (Christian) navigates life as a new parent, while Laura (Mazur) settles into the next stage of her personal and professional life. And through it all, Grace (Westbrook) remains a constant anchor for Spencer and everyone else when they need her the most while dealing with her sons growing up too fast. Together, the group discovers that, even in their most challenging moments, the best path forward is to seize today and lean on each other.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the All American TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that All American should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW?