Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 11 Renewal Set for Magician Series on The CW

There’s still some magic in this long-running CW series. Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for an 11th season for 2024-25. The 10th season finished airing in April.

A magic competition series, the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show is hosted by Brooke Burke (replacing Alyson Hannigan) and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best tricks to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to try to figure out how it was done immediately. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season ten include Moxie Jillette, Daxien, The Cosmic Romantics & David Schwartz, Cash, Aleš Hrdlička, Henry & Klauss, Jonah Babins & Ben Train, Alexandra, Artem, Anthony Dempsey, Rune Carlsen, Solange Kardinaly, Christian Engblom, Antonio Martinez, and Ari Novick.

Airing on Friday nights, the 10th season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 623,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 1% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the most-watched unscripted series of the season on the network.

Today, The CW also renewed All American (season seven) and The Chosen (season four).

“A strong Fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The Chosen join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football & basketball, Pac-12 football, Wild Cards, Superman & Lois, The Librarians, Inside the NFL, Sullivan’s Crossing, and much more,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

He continued, “Through six seasons, All American remains a top-performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms. Penn & Teller: Fool Us continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Chosen and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.”

A premiere date for the new episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed episodes of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV series? Are you looking forward to watching season 11 on The CW?

