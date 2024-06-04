The Chosen: Season Four Pickup and Premiere Date Set by The CW

The CW will continue to tell the story of Jesus Christ. The network has picked up the fourth season of The Chosen, which will begin running in September. The third season finished airing on the network on Christmas.

A historical drama series, The Chosen TV show stars Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Yoshi Barrigas, Austin Reed Alleman, and Alaa Safi. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers. The story begins as Jesus starts to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene and several men to follow him. In season three, Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down. All 12 disciples are ready to follow Him to the ends of the Earth, but problems remain.

Airing on Sunday nights, the third season of The Chosen averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 517,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 12% in the demo and up by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s one of the network’s most-watched series of the current 2023-24 TV season.

The fourth season of The Chosen will debut on Sunday, September 1st, and run for 10 episodes. In season four, the enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable – ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, He’s left with no alternative but to demand His followers rise up.

Today, The CW also renewed All American (season seven) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 11).

“A strong Fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The Chosen join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football & basketball, Pac-12 football, Wild Cards, Superman & Lois, The Librarians, Inside the NFL, Sullivan’s Crossing, and much more,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

He continued, “Through six seasons, All American remains a top-performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms. Penn & Teller: Fool Us continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Chosen and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Chosen TV series? Are you glad that The CW has picked up the fourth season?

