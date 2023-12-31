The Chosen: Season Four Trailer for Jesus Christ Series Released

The Chosen wrapped its third season on The CW on Christmas Eve, and fans do not have long to wait for season four. It was reported in October that the series’ fourth season would air first in theaters before hitting the small screen later. A trailer for that fourth season has now been released.

Starring Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Yoshi Barrigas, Austin Reed Alleman, and Alaa, the series created by Dallas Jenkins shows the life of Jesus through the eyes of his followers.

The following was released about the plot of season four:

“Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, He’s left with no alternative but demand his followers RISE UP.”

The eight-episode fourth season will arrive in theaters in February, with the episodes broken up into two-week releases. The series will likely come to The CW after the theatrical release.

The trailer for season four of The Chosen is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season four in theaters or wait for it to come to the small screen?