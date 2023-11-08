The Chosen: Season Four — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Will network television viewers continue to watch the story of Jesus Christ? Has The Chosen TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Chosen, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A historical drama series airing on The CW television network, The Chosen TV show stars Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Yoshi Barrigas, Austin Reed Alleman, and Alaa Safi. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers. The story begins as Jesus starts to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene and several men to follow him. In season three, Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down. All 12 disciples are ready to follow Him to the ends of the Earth, but problems remain.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Chosen averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 556,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 27% in the demo and up by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Chosen stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 8, 2023, The Chosen has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Chosen for season four? The network licenses the episodes, so it’s more cost-effective to air them. In addition, The Chosen has been one of The CW’s higher-rated scripted shows, so I have no doubt that the network will pick up season four. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chosen cancellation or renewal news.



The Chosen Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Chosen‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The CW will air the fourth season of The Chosen TV show? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?