Carl the Collector: PBS Kids Animated Series to Star Autistic Character

Carl the Collector is coming soon to PBS. The animated series will be the first on the network to feature a character on the autism spectrum. Forty episodes have been ordered, and they will arrive in Fall 2024.

Created by Zachariah Ohora, the series will follow the adventures of Carl, a raccoon who loves to collect things.

PBS revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Carl the Collector follows the everyday adventures of Carl, a warm-hearted autistic raccoon who loves collecting things. His talents – a laser-focus pursuit of his goals, attention to detail, and a distinctive way of looking at and experiencing the world around him – have helped him amass a collection for just about every occasion (e.g., the perfect fake mustache or a soft plushie for a friend in need), and come in handy for solving problems around the neighborhood with his friends. Carl has a lot of energy and is logical and precise, yet he often struggles with anxiety in new situations and has difficulty when things don’t go according to plan. Like all of his friends, he is learning that there is no right or wrong way to be himself.”

Creator Ohora said the following about the series, per THR:

“My hope for Carl and his diverse group of Fuzzytown friends is that they will inspire neurodiverse and neurotypical kids alike to foster a world in which neurodiversity is not only recognized as a benefit to society, but is celebrated as exemplifying the full spectrum of what it means to be human.”

Dr. Geraldine Oades-Sese, Ph.D, one of the advisors for the animated series, also spoke about the series. She said the following:

“The show doesn’t shy away from having its main characters experience common mental health challenges such as anxiety, fear, sadness and the need for acceptance and belonging,” added Oades-Sese, of the show they say not only teaches empathy, understanding and compassion, but how to extend them to others. “It is about time for a children’s show like Carl the Collector, which embraces the diversity of children’s experiences and showcases an inclusive and relatable world.”

The premiere date for the animated series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch Carl the Collector on PBS this coming fall?