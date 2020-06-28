The Magic School Bus: Elizabeth Banks to Star in Feature Film Version of Kid Series

The Magic School Bus is going back on the road! A feature film version of the popular children’s series is now in the works, and it will feature Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle.

Per Deadline, President and Chief Strategy Officer Iole Lucchese of Scholastic Entertainment said the following about the film project:

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day. We’re also extremely excited to be working with such top-tier partners as Elizabeth Banks, Marc Platt Productions, Brownstone Productions, Universal Pictures, and all of the amazing talent assembled for this noteworthy feature film.”

The series aired on PBS for 18 years, and Lily Tomlin played the role now being played by Banks. A sequel also aired on Netflix.

What do you think? Did you watch this children’s series when you were younger? Will you take your kids to see the new film once it is released?