Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Lotería Loca: Season Two — Has the CBS Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Loteria Loca TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: Fernando Marrero/CBS)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Lotería Loca TV show on CBSJaime and Sheila have got the moves. Has the Lotería Loca TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Lotería Loca, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A game show airing on the CBS television network, the Lotería Loca TV series was inspired by a traditional Latin bingo game and is hosted by Jaime Camil. Each high-energy episode features two players going head-to-head and taking turns picking cards to get three-in-a-row, which achieves “Lotería.” Contestants are led through the game of chance as female percussionist and band leader, Sheila E., provides them vibrant music to play by. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild and interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate million dollar prize.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Lotería Loca averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.750 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Lotería Loca stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of October 3, 2023, Lotería Loca has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Lotería Loca for season two? This game show has different vibe than the network’s other unscripted series. The ratings could be better but I think there’s still a good chance that Lotería Loca will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lotería Loca cancellation or renewal news.
 

Lotería Loca Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Lotería Loca TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x