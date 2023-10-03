Lotería Loca: Season Two — Has the CBS Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Jaime and Sheila have got the moves. Has the Lotería Loca TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Lotería Loca, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A game show airing on the CBS television network, the Lotería Loca TV series was inspired by a traditional Latin bingo game and is hosted by Jaime Camil. Each high-energy episode features two players going head-to-head and taking turns picking cards to get three-in-a-row, which achieves “Lotería.” Contestants are led through the game of chance as female percussionist and band leader, Sheila E., provides them vibrant music to play by. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild and interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate million dollar prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Lotería Loca averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.750 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Lotería Loca stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 3, 2023, Lotería Loca has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Lotería Loca for season two? This game show has different vibe than the network’s other unscripted series. The ratings could be better but I think there’s still a good chance that Lotería Loca will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lotería Loca cancellation or renewal news.



Lotería Loca Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Lotería Loca‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Lotería Loca TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?