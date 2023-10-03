Lotería Loca: Season One Viewer Votes

A big cash prize is up for grabs in the first season of CBS’ Lotería Loca TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Lotería Loca is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the first season episodes of Lotería Loca here.

A CBS game show, the Lotería Loca TV series was inspired by a traditional Latin bingo game and is hosted by Jaime Camil. Each high-energy episode features two players going head-to-head and taking turns picking cards to get three in a row, which achieves “Lotería.” Contestants are led through the game of chance as female percussionist and band leader Sheila E. provides them with vibrant music to play by. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and allows players to bank even more cash by competing in wild and interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate million-dollar prize.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Lotería Loca TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Lotería Loca should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?