Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Lotería Loca: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Loteria Loca TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: Fernando Marrero/CBS)

A big cash prize is up for grabs in the first season of CBS’ Lotería Loca TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Lotería Loca is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the first season episodes of Lotería Loca here.

A CBS game show, the Lotería Loca TV series was inspired by a traditional Latin bingo game and is hosted by Jaime Camil. Each high-energy episode features two players going head-to-head and taking turns picking cards to get three in a row, which achieves “Lotería.” Contestants are led through the game of chance as female percussionist and band leader Sheila E. provides them with vibrant music to play by. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and allows players to bank even more cash by competing in wild and interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate million-dollar prize.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Lotería Loca TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Lotería Loca should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x