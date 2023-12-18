Lingo, Loteria Loca: CBS Schedules Holiday Editions of Game Shows for Christmas Eve

CBS is ready to celebrate the holidays by airing holiday-themed Lingo and Loteria Loca episodes. Both will air on Christmas. RuPaul (Lingo) and Jaime Camil (Loteria Loca) host the game shows for the network.

Lingo was pulled from the network earlier this year in an attempt to save content to air during an extended strike. The series has already been renewed for season two. Loteria Loca was also pulled from CBS shortly after its premiere, but it was due to low ratings and is likely canceled.

CBS revealed the following about the holiday episodes:

“RUPAUL CHARLES DONS HIS HOLIDAY BEST TO HOST A FESTIVE EDITION OF “LINGO” WHERE CONTESTANTS COMPETE IN A WINTER WONDERLAND FILLED WITH HOLIDAY-INSPIRED SUPERLINGOS, BUT ONLY ONE DUO WILL TAKE HOME THE $50,000 JACKPOT PRIZE, ON “LINGO,” SUNDAY, DEC 24 “LINGO for the Holidays” – In a festive twist, RuPaul dons his holiday best to host LINGO for the holidays, where contestants compete in a winter wonderland filled with holiday-inspired superlingos and thrilling gameplay. In this special themed episode, good buddies battle it out against neighbors, and longtime friends face off against a father and son as the competition heats up, spreading the joy and excitement of the holiday season, on LINGO, airing Sunday, Dec. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. FELIZ NAVIDAD FROM “LOTERÍA LOCA!” HOST JAIME CAMIL OFFERS A REGISTERED NURSE AND A RETIRED FIREFIGHTER THE CHANCE TO WIN $1 MILLION ON A SPECIAL HOLIDAY-THEMED EPISODE OF “LOTERÍA LOCA,” SUNDAY, DEC. 24 “Happy Holidays” – Host Jaime Camil offers a registered nurse and a retired firefighter the chance to win $1 million on a special holiday-themed episode of LOTERÍA LOCA, a game show inspired by the traditional Latin bingo game of Lotería, airing Sunday, Dec. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these CBS game shows? Do you want CBS to give Loteria Loca a second chance?