Lotería Loca: Season One Ratings

TV viewers know Jaime Camil primarily from his role on Jane the Virgin, a comedy series that ran for five seasons on The CW. Now, he’s hosting the new Lotería Loca series for CBS. Will his new show draw solid ratings and also have a long run? Will Lotería Loca be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show, the Lotería Loca TV series was inspired by a traditional Latin bingo game and is hosted by Camil. Each high-energy episode features two players going head-to-head and taking turns picking cards to get three in a row, which achieves “Lotería.” Contestants are led through the game of chance as female percussionist and band leader Sheila E. provides them with vibrant music to play by. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and allows players to bank even more cash by competing in wild and interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate million dollar prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Lotería Loca TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?