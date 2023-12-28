Minx: Season Three? EP Jake Johnson Thinks Starz Series Has Likely Been Cancelled

It looks like Minx won’t be back for a third season. Star and executive producer Jake Johnson isn’t expecting Starz to renew the low-rated series. Season two finished airing on the cable channel in early September.

A comedy series, the Minx TV show stars Ophelia Lovibond, Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, and Elizabeth Perkins. Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the story revolves around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher named Doug Renetti (Johnson). Together, they create the first erotic magazine for women, Minx. Through this partnership, they discover meaningful relationships in unexpected places. In season two, after Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, more fame, and more temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find footing and maintain control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce loses sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom.

The show began on HBO Max in March 2022 and drew some critical acclaim. The streamer renewed Minx for a second season but subsequently cancelled the series a week ahead of the completion of filming on season two, as part of cost-cutting measures. Lionsgate Television shopped Minx to other outlets, and Starz subsequently picked up the two seasons.

The cable channel released new episodes on Friday nights, and the second season of Minx averaged a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 43,000 viewers. Those numbers are low, even when compared to other Starz shows.

In a Zoom call with Deadline, Johnson shared that he hasn’t heard any official news but doesn’t expect a renewal “by evidence of me cutting my hair short.”

“I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now, I think that was brutal for [the show],” Johnson reflected. “Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it … My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going.”

