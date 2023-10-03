Ongoing (hour)Ongoing

TV show dates: October 2, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jaime Camil (host) and Sheila E. (band leader)

TV show description:

A game show, the Lotería Loca TV series was inspired by Lotería, a traditional Latin bingo game.

Each high-energy episode features two players going head-to-head and taking turns picking cards to get three-in-a-row, which achieves “Lotería.”

Contestants are led through the game of chance as female percussionist and band leader, Sheila E., provides them vibrant music to play by. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money.

Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild and interactive challenges.

The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate million dollar prize .

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





What do you think? Do you like the Lotería Loca TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on CBS?