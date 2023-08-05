Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Three Ratings



Due to the writers and actors strikes, many of the regular CBS shows won’t be back on the schedule for a while. However, viewers can still see some of the network’s stars because they’re appearing in episodes of Secret Celebrity Renovation (which were filmed months ago). Is this reality show a good enough alternative? Will Secret Celebrity Renovation be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A feel-good reality series, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Sabrina Soto and Survivor’s Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. Each series episode gives celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment a chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan, JB Smoove, Beth Behrs, and Max Thieriot.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.16 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?