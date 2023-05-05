Lotería Loca: CBS Orders Bingo-Style Game Show Hosted by Jaime Camil

Lotería Loca is coming soon to CBS. The network has ordered the bingo-style game show hosted by Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin). The series is inspired by the Latin game Lotería.

In the series, two contestants battle it out to win a big cash prize. The goal is to get four cards in a row, which is considered Lotería. CBS revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“CBS announced today the new series order for LOTERÍA LOCA, a wildly entertaining, action-packed series hosted by Jaime Camil, who also serves as executive producer. Full of unexpected surprises, the new series is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería.

“I grew up playing Lotería with my family and friends back in México. I could say, without a shadow of a doubt, that every single Mexican family owned (and still owns) a Lotería game,” said host and executive producer Jaime Camil. “Even though this board game, which is similar to bingo, is still played and owned by millions of people around the globe, it’s something that resonates even more with every single Latinx person, because it helps connect with our heritage and emotional memories. There are restaurants, clothes, accessories, etc, all with Lotería designs; I mean, it’s just massive! As a Mexican American, it means the world to be producing, alongside game show-producing legend Jeff Apploff, and hosting a show that will entertain and connect so powerfully with everyone in the U.S., but especially because it will resonate tremendously with an underserved audience.”

“As soon as the Unscripted team and I heard the pitch from Jaime and the producers, we were immediately sold on LOTERÍA LOCA,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “This is a fresh new take on the game show format and a fun lively addition to our lineup. Jaime Camil’s incredible charisma and passion for this project make him the perfect host to engage viewers and bring this show to life.”

In each high-octane episode, two players go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize.

LOTERÍA LOCA was created by Jeff Apploff, Aaron Solomon and Alejandro Trevino. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment. Jeff Apploff, Jaime Camil, Mike Darnell, Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault and Aaron Solomon are executive producers. Alejandro Trevino serves as co-executive producer. Apploff will also serve as showrunner.”