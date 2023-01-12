Lingo: Season Two — Has the CBS Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A word-guessing game show airing on the CBS television network, the Lingo TV series is the latest incarnation of a format that was introduced in 1987. Hosted by RuPaul Charles, this newest version features four teams of two contestants. Two teams compete against each other in multiple rounds of word-guessing games of varying length and difficulty to build up a bank of prize money. By the end, only two of the four teams remain, and each has its own bank of money. In this last part of the game, the two remaining teams have two minutes each to guess as many five and six-letter words as possible. The winning team of the showdown takes home both teams’ banks and an additional $50,000.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Lingo averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.08 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Lingo stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2023, Lingo has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Lingo for season two? The ratings could be better, but the show appears inexpensive to produce. If it doesn’t work out for the regular season, Lingo could still survive. The series could be used to fill empty spots on the network’s schedule in the times of the year when viewership is traditionally lower (like around the holidays or over the summer). I think there’s a good chance Lingo will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lingo cancellation or renewal news.



