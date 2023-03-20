Lingo: CBS Pulls Wednesday Night Game Show But It’s Not Cancelled

Lingo has had its first season cut short. CBS has pulled the game show from the Wednesday night schedule and replaced the series with reruns of popular dramas. However, viewers can rest assured that the game show will return.

Hosted by RuPaul Charles, the Lingo series has already been renewed for the 2023-24 season, and the remaining first season episodes will be added to season two.

The move is possibly due to potential strikes in the industry. Contracts with the Writers Guild, Directors Guild, and SAG-AFTRA all expire in the coming months. Networks are trying to prepare for possible production delays that will impact the fall television season by filming early and trying to stockpile content.

CBS revealed more about the plans for Lingo in a press release.

Encores of CBS dramas will air in place of the previously scheduled LINGO on Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). LINGO was recently ordered for a second season and the remaining four original episodes will be scheduled for next season. Wednesday, March 22 8:00-9:00 PM, ET SURVIVOR

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT TRUE LIES As previously announced, LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME, hosted by Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady, will broadcast four new specials, on Wednesday, April 19, Wednesday, April 26, Wednesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lingo? Are you surprised by this move by CBS? Do you plan to watch the return of the game show next season?