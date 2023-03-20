Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season Four; Bravo Reveals Reality Show’s Premiere Date and Cast

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been renewed for a fourth season, and Bravo has now announced the cast and premiere date for the reality series return. Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae are set to return in season four and will be joined by new crew members.

Bravo revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season four premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and is available to stream next day on Peacock. Returning this season are Capt. Glenn Shephard and veteran department heads Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew), Gary King (First Mate) and Colin MacRae (Chief Engineer). New crew members include Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson. “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” is produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers. UPCOMING THIS SEASON Capt. Glenn and his comeback team Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae resume their responsibilities aboard Parsifal III, along with new, dynamic crew members, as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy. Capt. Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy’s dismay. In the galley, Chef Ileisha’s cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase. Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics on-board, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary’s friendship in jeopardy. With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most captivating and unpredictable season yet of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.”

Check out a sneak peek at this reality series below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Below Deck series on Bravo?