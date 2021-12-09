Summer House: Season Six Premiere Date Announced for Bravo Reality Series

Summer House is returning to Bravo for its sixth season in January. Featuring Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson, the reality series will follow the housemates as they return to their normal summer lives after spending season five together in quarantine.

Bravo revealed more about the return of Summer House in a press release.

“The temperature isn’t the only thing heating up this Summer! Bravo is heading back to the Hamptons for season six of Summer House, premiering on Monday, January 17 at 9pm ET/PT. After spending last summer quarantined together, the housemates are back to their regular routine of hustling during the week in NYC and spending their weekends out East with epic parties, dramatic love triangles and of course, rosé all day. Returning this summer are Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson. The housemates are joined by new friends Andrea Denver, Mya Allen and Alex Wach and special appearances are made throughout the season by Craig Conover and Austen Kroll of Bravo’s “Southern Charm.”

Coming up this season:

· At a major crossroads in her life, the usually ambitious and determined Lindsay Hubbard is hesitant on what her next steps are. After being friend-zoned by Austen in Vermont, Lindsay continued to date Jason in the city until she experienced the biggest personal drama in her life yet. Unsure if she wants to continue things with Jason or date around this summer, Lindsay is confronted by some of her housemates that her “Hot Hubbs Summer” behavior might be getting a little too hot.

· Paige DeSorbo is living her best life. Soon after leaving Vermont, her long-term crush Craig Conover became single and she doesn’t lose the opportunity to explore a potential relationship with him. However, upon entering the summer, Paige learns that her past-fling Andrea will also be joining the house and she is eager to see if their chemistry is still as hot as before. She is definitely smitten with both of these men… but after learning Craig might be hooking up with a well-known celebrity, she has no issues showing him that she has plenty of options of her own.

· Last summer, Kyle Cooke and fiancé Amanda were doing better than ever, but living and working together for the past year has clearly taken its toll and the two hit their lowest point yet. Being that this is the last summer before he ties the knot, Kyle is determined to go big or go home. With many of the housemates already doubting their wedding will even happen, Kyle is forced to get his priorities in check or he could end up going home… alone.

· Keeping busy by working and raising a litter of puppies, Amanda Batula has been doing everything and anything but wedding planning. With only a few weeks until the big day, her pre-wedding glow is dulled by her and Kyle’s continuous fighting and drama. Amanda is soon faced with the toughest decision of her life… either walk down the aisle or call off the engagement for good.

· Carl Radke has become the best version of himself after a difficult summer last year. His career is thriving and he is focusing on his physical and mental health by working out and meditating daily. Excited to explore a whole new world of sober dating with hopes of settling down, Carl has multiple potential romantic connections throughout the summer. Will he fall in love or fall apart?

· Feeling like she was working too much and not having much control over her life, Danielle Olivera quit her corporate job to take a big risk, not only financially but personally. Although she and boyfriend Robert are still going strong, they have been finding it hard to put their relationship first and this summer could be what makes or breaks them.

· After living in Georgia her entire life, Ciara Miller has applied for her New York nursing license and found an apartment in the city, but soon finds herself homesick. She has been dating a few different guys in New York, but is faced with a difficult decision when a love interest from her past visits the house.

· Finally moved on from Ciara, Luke Gulbranson wants to have a summer filled with fun… and romance. No stranger to love-triangles, Luke finds himself getting pulled into different directions throughout the Summer and once again has his fair share of drama.

· New to the Hamptons, but no stranger to this group of friends, Andrea Denver is excited to spend the summer with Paige. Soon after entering the house, he learns that she might have something romantically going on with someone he considered to be a close friend. And although his first instinct has always been to play the field, Andrea is determined more than ever to find the right girl to bring home to Italy.

· Mya Allen, a restaurant consultant who runs a cookie business on the side, likes to keep things sweet. After breaking up with her long-term fiancé during quarantine, Mya joins her friend Paige for a summer she’ll never forget. She is taking her time to find her next man and wants to have fun and let loose… And what better place than in the Hamptons?

· Born in Hong Kong, Alex Wach relocated to the United States as a child, and has lived in New York since he was 12. As a fitness instructor, Alex’s priorities include eating healthy, working out and looking good. Will he be able to keep up with this party crew?

Summer House is produced by Truly Original, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Maggie Langtry serving as Executive Producers, and by Left Hook Media, with Matt Odgers and Scott Teti as Executive Producers. Sean Clifford also serves as Executive Producer.”