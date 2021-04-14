Family Karma: Season Two Renewal for Bravo Docu-Series, Premiere Date Announced

Family Karma is not going anywhere. Bravo has renewed the series for a second season, and a premiere date has already been set. Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel, and Vishal Parvani are all returning for the new season which arrives in June. The reality series is the first to follow an Indian family.

Bravo revealed more about Family Karma season two in a press release.

“Bravo’s critically acclaimed Family Karma sets its return with a supersized episode on Wednesday, June 2, at 9pm ET/PT.

Family Karma returns to explore the personal journeys of nine young Indian American friends trying to navigate life, friendship, careers, and family.

With their traditional parents and grandparents in tow, they offer no shortage of unsolicited advice wrapped in love.

Coming up this season:

· Anisha makes an important decision for her future that breaks family and cultural tradition, but she hopes her family will respect her choice and support her.

· Amrit and his boyfriend Nicholas have their own place in Miami and are looking forward to building a life together. Before Amrit can truly settle down, he needs the blessing of the family matriarch.

· Bali balances being a mother to her 19-year-old daughter and a friend to all as she jumps between hanging out with the Aunties and their kids. In her personal life, Bali’s relationship with O’Malley continues to blossom.

· Brian is finally over his childhood best friend, Monica, and has found love with a new woman… also named Monica. Is this resident playboy ready to settle down?

· Monica and Brian are officially in the friend-zone, but her love life is red hot with another childhood sweetheart, Rish. As their romance gets more serious, so does her desire to bring her estranged parents together.

· Dillon, Anisha’s BFF and Shaan’s younger brother, returns to Miami and stirs the pot with some interesting rumors that rub the group the wrong way.

· With his girlfriend finishing law school, Shaan, the oldest member of the Patel family, is feeling the pressure to get married and have kids.

· After nine years of dating, Vishal and Richa are at a standstill. Struggling to handle his evolving relationship, Vishal’s behavior may cause him to lose the love of his life.

Family Karma is produced for Bravo by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Lucas Howe, Swaga Deb, and Michael Meinecke serving as executive producers. Westley Harris and Ariel Algus serve as co-executive producers.”