No Good Deed: Additional Stars Revealed for Netflix Dark Comedy from Creator of Dead to Me

No Good Deed is headed to Netflix soon, and the streaming service has revealed the new faces joining the cast of the dark comedy from Liz Edelman (Dead to Me). Eight episodes are being produced for the series.

Linda Cardellini, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, and Luke Wilson have joined the previously cast Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano. The cast will play characters who are part of three families all trying to buy the same house,

Netflix revealed the following additional details about the plot of the series:

“No Good Deed is a half hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.”

Details about the characters the cast will play were also revealed. Check those out below.

“ Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me, Green Book) plays “Margo Starling” – A perfectly-coiffed status seeker with buried secrets to spare, Margo knows how to get what she wants – and what she wants is the in-demand Morgan house so she can flip it for profit with her lover, a high-end developer. Luke Wilson (Fingernails, Horizons, You Gotta Believe) plays “JD Campbell” — A depressed, out-of-work soap opera star desperate to land his next job, JD is looking to downsize from his modern McMansion while still maintaining both his lavish lifestyle and his marriage to a demanding wife. Teyonah Parris (The Marvels, They Cloned Tyrone, Wandavision) plays “Carla” – A high-achieving and somewhat sardonic architect and expectant mother, Carla and new husband Dennis are on the hunt for the perfect home for their expanding family. She falls hard for the Morgan house but the impending financial stress reveals some cracks in her new marriage. Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own, Broad City) plays “Leslie Fisher” – Clever, curious and competitive to a fault, Leslie is thrilled to discover that the Los Feliz home she and her wife have admired from afar has finally come on the market. Poppy Liu (Hacks, Dead Ringers, Better Call Saul and The After Party) plays “Sarah” — Soulful, grounded and uncompromisingly decent, Sarah often serves as a much-needed moral compass to wife Leslie (Abbi Jacobson) — though she’s not without some secrets of her own. She’s intrigued when the Morgan house comes on the market but has some deep reservations.”

The premiere date for No Good Deed will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?