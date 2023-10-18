The Chosen: Season Four of CW Series Coming to Movie Theaters (Watch)

The CW is currently airing the third season of The Chosen, and now there’s news about season four. The series’ next season will air in movie theaters early next year before heading to the small screen.

Dallas Jenkins created the series which stars Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Yoshi Barrigas, Austin Reed Alleman, and Alaa. The series follows the life of Jesus (Roumie) through the eyes of his followers.

Jenkins said the following about the return of the series:

“Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more. After seeing the season four episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with.”

The following was teased about the plot of The Chosen season four:

Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus are closing in while His followers are struggling to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone.

The Chosen will arrive in theaters on February 1st with its first three episodes. The remaining episodes will released every two weeks throughout the month.

It is unknown at this time if The CW will be one of the outlets to release the fourth season episodes. The trailer and key art for the series’ return are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Chosen? Will you watch season four in theaters, or wait for the season to arrive on the small screen at some point?