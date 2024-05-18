Reasonable Doubt: Season Two; Hulu Releases Premiere Date and First-Look Photos for Onyx Collective Drama

Get ready for the return of Reasonable Doubt. Hulu announced the premiere date for season two of the legal drama with the release of several first-look photos. The streaming service renewed the drama in April 2023, and it returns in August.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Morris Chestnut, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode, and Thaddeus J. Mixson star in the Hulu series, which follows a Los Angeles criminal defense attorney (Corinealdi) as she balances her personal and professional lives.

Hulu shared more about the series’ return in a press release.

“After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all? “Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

The drama returns on August 22nd. Check out more photos from season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?