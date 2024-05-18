Noir: Prime Video and MGM+ Order Series Based on Spider-Man Comics, Starring Nicolas Cage

Noir is headed to the small screen. The new series, based on the Spider-Man comics, will air on both MGM+ and Prime Video.

Nicolas Cage will star as Spider-Man in 1930s New York. Oren Uziel, Steve Lightfoot, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal are executive producers behind the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“At Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation, MGM+ and Prime Video announced that they have ordered Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Pig, Dream Scenario) is set to star in the series. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers. The highly anticipated series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories thereafter. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership. Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. “Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.” “We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” said Katherine Pope, President Sony Pictures Television Studios. The series is executive produced by Oren Uziel, Steve Lightfoot, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date for Noir will be announced later.

