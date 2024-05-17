Elle: Prime Video Orders Legally Blonde Prequel Series from Reese Witherspoon Company

Elle is headed to Prime Video. The series has ordered a prequel series to the Legally Blonde films, which will follow Elle Woods as she attends high school. Laura Kittrell is the creator and showrunner of the upcoming series, which will be executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt.

Prime Video revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“At its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has ordered the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Creator Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure) is set as showrunner and executive producer, with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt also serving as executive producers. The highly anticipated series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership. Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film. “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?! I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine – along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!,” said Reese Witherspoon. “One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable.” Elle is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date for Elle will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Legally Blonde films?Are you planning to watch this new Prime Video series?