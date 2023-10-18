The Voice: Kelly Clarkson Has Said Goodbye to the NBC Singing Competition

After nine seasons, it sounds like The Voice has seen the last of Kelly Clarkson as a coach. As she kicks off the fifth season of her daytime talk show, Clarkson has revealed that her show’s move to New York served as her goodbye to the singing competition series. Her daytime show has been renewed through 2025.

For the new season, she has moved her talk show to New York City, where it has taken over Studio 6A in NBC’s longtime home at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Clarkson began filming new episodes last week after being delayed by the recently settled writers strike.

Per USA Today, Clarkson said the following about ending her time with The Voice:

“Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life. I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’ What’s cool for me with season five is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show. I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I’m most excited about with season five, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That’s a beautiful gift that you don’t realize until you’re out of it.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in first-run syndication, primarily on NBC owned affiliates.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that Clarkson will not be returning to The Voice? Do you watch her talk show?