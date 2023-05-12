The Voice: Season 24 Renewal; NBC Singing Competition Returning for 2023-24, Without Blake Shelton

The show will go on without Blake Shelton. NBC has announced that, to no surprise, The Voice has been renewed for a 24th season and will return in the fall. This will be the first season without Shelton as a judge and mentor.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson and Shelton returned to coach in season 23, joined by hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan. Reba McEntire serves as a “mega mentor.” The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

On Mondays, the 23rd season of The Voice averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.84 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On Tuesdays, the 23rd season of The Voice averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement last year. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

A specific premiere date and the mentors for season 24 will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Do you look forward to watching The Voice each year? Are you glad the NBC series has been renewed for a 24th season and Fall 2023?

