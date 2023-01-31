La Brea: Season Three Renewal; NBC Time Travel Series Returning for 2023-24

The Harris family may get home in the 2023-24 television season. NBC has renewed the La Brea TV series for a third year. The second season returns from hiatus tonight with back-to-back episodes.

An NBC time travel disaster drama, the La Brea TV show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, searching for answers, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past, as well as visions. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve reels from her son Josh having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and must brave the elements and animals to make their way to Los Angeles.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of La Brea averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. In the live+7 day ratings (which includes delayed viewing), the show picks up an average of 50% more viewers.

La Brea creator/showrunner David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

