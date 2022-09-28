La Brea: Season Two Ratings

Sci-fi shows on the broadcast networks are often cancelled after one season. While they can attract a passionate audience, the numbers are often too small for the series to survive. A few shows, like La Brea, make it to a second season but are then dropped. Will La Brea buck the trend and be renewed for season three on NBC? Stay tuned.

An NBC disaster drama, the La Brea TV show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, searching for answers, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past, as well as visions. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve reels from her son Josh having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and must brave the elements and animals to make their way to Los Angeles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of La Brea on NBC averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.90 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the La Brea TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?