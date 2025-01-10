Raid the Cage: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, Raid the Cage was one of CBS’ lowest-rated series of the 2023-24 TV season to be renewed. Will the numbers improve this time, enough for the show to secure a third-season renewal, or will it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A game show, the Raid the Cage TV series is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai. In each episode, two teams of two face off in rounds of grab-and-go and collect as many prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Without a timer, they risk getting locked in and losing everything. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from trips to electronics and even a new car. After three rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes win the game keeps what they grabbed, and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the night’s biggest prizes.

For comparisons: Season one of Raid the Cage on CBS averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.38 million viewers.

As of January 11, 2025, Raid the Cage has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

