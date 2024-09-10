Young and the Restless, Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, Bold and the Beautiful: CBS Reveals Daytime Premieres

Fans of CBS daytime don’t have long to wait for the return of some of their favorite shows. CBS has revealed the premiere dates for some of their more popular programs, including Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful.

CBS revealed more about the return of their daytime lineup in a press release.

“CBS announces the fall premiere dates and broadcast milestones for its unrivaled daytime lineup. The Network continues to stand as the highest-rated network in daytime for the last 38 years, including network television’s #1 daytime series, THE PRICE IS RIGHT; LET’S MAKE A DEAL; the #1 daytime drama for 37 consecutive years, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS; and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL.

The longest consecutively running game show in television history, Emmy Award-winning THE PRICE IS RIGHT, is back for its 53rd season beginning Monday, Sept. 23 . The show will celebrate its milestone 10,000th episode in February 2025. Host Drew Carey, now in his 18th season, and announcer George Gray, will continue inviting contestants to “come on down!” Specially themed episodes this season include Halloween (with some surprise guest stars), Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, “Galentine’s Day” and a unique “redemption episode” with former contestants returning to get another opportunity to play. In addition, December marks model James O’Halloran’s 10th anniversary on the show. Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda and Alexis Gaube are the models.

Emmy Award-winning host Wayne Brady brings you more deals when LET’S MAKE A DEAL season 16 begins on Monday, Sept 23 . This season, dealers have the potential for even bigger winnings with the return of “Mega Money Mondays” and “Fabulous Car Fridays” throughout the season. Upcoming special episodes include Halloween and Mardi Gras and an episode in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The cast’s signature improvisational and musical stylings, trademark games, and of course, dreaded Zonks, will continue. The show also features announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne and musician Cat Gray.

CBS’ longest-running scripted series, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, continues with its 52nd season on Thursday, Oct. 3 , its 37th year as Daytime’s #1 drama. This fall, suspense, romance and rivalries take center stage as Victor (Eric Braeden) hits Jack (Peter Bergman) where it hurts the most when his plan of attack divides the Abbott family. Sharon (Sharon Case) is haunted by her past, leading her to visit her dark side, while Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) face an unexpected obstacle as they plan their November wedding. On Nov. 13, the show will mark its historic 13,000th episode and in addition, this fall, cast members Sharon Case and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) will both celebrate their 30th anniversaries with special episodes dedicated to their characters.