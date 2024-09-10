Noir: Brendan Gleeson Joins Nicolas Cage in Marvel Series Coming to MGM+ and Prime Video

Noir has added another series regular to its cast. Brendan Gleeson will star opposite Nicolas Cage in the new live-action Marvel series, per Deadline.

Not many details about Gleeson’s role are available, but it is believed that he is playing the role of a New York mob boss.

The series follows “an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Noir will air on MGM+ and Prime Video. The premiere date for the new superhero series will be announced later.

