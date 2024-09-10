The Franchise: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Comedy Series About Filming a Superhero Movie

The Franchise has a premiere date. The new comedy, which will take viewers behind the scenes of filming a superhero series movie, will arrive on HBO next month.

Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl star in the comedy written by Jon Brown.

HBO revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“THE FRANCHISE follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.”

The Franchise premieres on October 6th. A preview of the series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series next month?