Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Chad Powers: Four Join Cast of Hulu Comedy Series Starring Glenn Powell

by Regina Avalos,

Chad Powers TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Credit: Disney Copyright: © 2024 Disney. All rights reserved.)

Chad Powers has added four to its recurring cast, according to Deadline. Clayne Crawford, Xavier Mills, Colton Ryan and Toby Huss are joining Glenn Powell in the Hulu comedy series which is based on the former skit series from ESPN+.

The series follows Russ Holliday after he destroys his college football career and tries to repair it by walking on to the field of a struggling Southern football team as good guy Chad Powers. Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn also star in the series.

The roles played by the new arrivals were not revealed. The premiere date for the new Hulu series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this ESPN+ skit? Do you plan to watch this new Hulu series?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x