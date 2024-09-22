Menu

20/20: Season 47 Ratings

by Trevor Kimball

Is 20/20 guaranteed to be renewed for season 48? Stay tuned.

A primetime news series airing on the ABC television network, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Deborah Roberts. The long-form newsmagazine program, created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Episodes include character-driven true-crime mysteries, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 46 of 20/20 on ABC averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.73 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of September 23, 2024, 20/20 has not been cancelled or renewed for a 48th season. Stay tuned for further updates.


 

What do you think? Do you like the 20/20 TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 48th season?


