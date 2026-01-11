I Suck at Girls: Netflix Orders Comedy Series Based on Justin Halpern Book

I Suck at Girls is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the series based on the Justin Halpern novel. Halpern, alongside Patrick Schumacker and Bill Lawrence, is behind the series.

According to Deadline, the order is cast-contingent, but the cast has not yet been announced. Released in May 2012, the book is a sequel to Sh*t My Dad Says, which was adapted into a CBS series.

The plot of the Netflix series is described as follows:

“The series revolves around three awkward high school sophomores who stumble through the messy world of teenage romance and identity, learning that sucking at girls is just part of growing up.”

Filming for the series is scheduled to begin this spring. Additional details will be released at a later date.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it lands on Netflix?