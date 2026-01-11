Love Island: All Stars: Season Three; Peacock Previews Return of Dating Reality Series

Love Island: All Stars was set to return next week with its third season, but it has been delayed. The cast for the dating series has now been revealed. Maya Jama will host the series, with 12 former Love Island contestants returning for the South Africa-set series. A trailer showing off the new cast has also been released.

According to Deadline, the series premiere has been delayed due to wildfires in the area. Filming has been postponed until it is safe to resume.

ITV said the following about the situation:

“Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed. Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

Peacock shared the following about the series’ return:

Maya Jama will return as host of the third season, which features fan favorite U.K. Islanders returning to the villa for another shot at love. The first 12 islanders will include Whitney Adebayo (Season 10), Millie Court (Season 7), Belle Hassan (Season 5), Helena Ford (Season 12), Jess Harding (Season 10), Leanne Amaning (Season 6), Ciaran Davies (Season 11), Jack Keating (Season 8), Sean Stone (Season 11), Tommy Bradley (Season 12), Charlie Frederick (Season 4), and Shaq Muhammad (Season 9). Peacock welcomes the series back to its ever-growing roster of Love Island content, including cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA, the franchise’s first-ever spinoffs LOVE ISLAND GAMES, LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA as well as acquired series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS, select seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND Love Island returns to South Africa for the third series of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary U.K. Islanders who will each attempt to find love once again and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS 2026.

The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock series? Will you watch season three?