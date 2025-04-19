Twisted Metal: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released for Action-Comedy Series on Peacock

Twisted Metal finally has a return date. The series, which was renewed for a second season in December 2023, will return in July. Peacock released a teaser and several first-look photos for the upcoming season.

Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Joe Seanoa, Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr, star in the series inspired by the video game franchise of the same name, which follows a man (Mackie) as he tries to deliver a package while being pursued by an insane clown.

Peacock teased the following about season two:

“Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”

Showrunner Michael John Smith also shared the following about the upcoming season:

“The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart’s desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.”

The teaser and more photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch season two?