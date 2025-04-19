Star Wars: Maul: Disney+ Announces New Animated Series with Actor Returning

Get ready for Darth Maul’s return. On Friday, Disney+ announced a new animated series, Star Wars: Maul—Shadow Lord, at the latest Star Wars Celebration event. Premiering in 2026, the series will feature Maul trying to rebuild after the clone wars.

Sam Witwer will return to voice the character he voiced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

THR further revealed that the series will feature Maul teaching an apprentice about the Dark Side of the Force. The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Disney+ animated series?