Departure: Season Two Viewer Votes

What is behind this newest transportation disaster in the second season of the Departure TV show on Peacock? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Departure is cancelled or renewed for season three. Peacock and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Departure here.

A Global and Peacock conspiracy drama series, the Departure TV show stars Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Jason O’Mara, Kris Holden-Ried, Karen LeBlanc, Donal Logue, Mark Rendall, Etienne Kellici, Kelly McCormack, Wendy Crewson, Charlie Carrick, Dion Johnstone, David Hewlett, Greg Bryk, and Florence Ordesh. The series begins as recently widowed TSIB investigator Kendra Malley (Panjabi) is called in by her former boss and mentor, Senior TSIB Manager Howard Lawson (Plummer), to lead the investigation of a passenger jet’s disappearance. In season two, Kendra is recruited to investigate a new transportation disaster — the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan. Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Departure TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Departure on Peacock should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.