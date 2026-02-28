Smiling Friends: Season Three Ends Adult Swim Series Despite Renewals for Seasons Four & Five

Smiling Friends will not be returning for two more seasons after all. According to Variety, the creators of the animated series have decided to end the series with its third season. Adult Swim had already renewed the series through season five before season three premiered. Viewers saw that season arrive in November.

The series follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to the world.

The men behind Smiling Friends, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, revealed the series’ end in a video released on X. In the clip, they said the following:

“I’m gonna cut right to the chase. This is not a bit, this is not a joke. Michael and I are here to announce that ‘Smiling Friends’ will be ending after Season 3 is done.”

The video with their full message explaining why they ended the series is below.

An important announcement from Michael and Zach pic.twitter.com/wVGLap6yrc — adult swim (@adultswim) February 26, 2026

The pair had already written the first two episodes of season four, according to Men’s Journal. However, those episodes will never be seen by viewers. However, two more episodes for season three are on the way. Those will air on April 12th.

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Adult Swim series? Are you sad that it will not return for seasons four and five?