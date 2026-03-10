Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Apple TV Releases Trailer for Comedy-Drama from David E. Kelley

Margo’s Got Money Troubles arrives next month, and viewers are getting a better look at the latest David E. Kelley series. Apple TV has released a trailer teasing the series.

Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Thaddea Graham, and Nicole Kidman star in the series inspired by the Rufi Thorpe novel. The series follows Margo (Fanning) as she tries to make her way through life.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.”

Margo’s Got Money Troubles premieres on April 15th. Check out the trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives next month?