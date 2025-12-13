Down Cemetery Road: Season Two; Apple TV Renews Emma Thompson Thriller

Down Cemetery Road will return for another season. Apple TV has renewed the thriller series starring Emma Thompson. The series premiered in October and wrapped its first season earlier this week.

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson, Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hill, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun, and Aiysha Hart star in this series, which follows detective Zoë Boehm as she investigates crimes. Season one had her investigating a child’s disappearance. Season two will have a new case for her to solve.

Apple TV shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“Since its global premiere, the “riveting, dark and wildly entertaining” “must-watch” detective series has been hailed as “one of the best thrillers of the decade,” quickly achieving a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The “twisty, nerve-racking ride” is a “delectable blend of intrigue and jokes,” with an “impeccable cast” led by “excellent performances” from the “dynamic pair” of Thompson and Wilson. The complete first season of “Down Cemetery Road” is now streaming globally on Apple TV. “I’m so thrilled that Down Cemetery Road has been enjoyed enough to warrant a second season. The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer’s seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve. Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar and I can’t wait to pull on her knockoff Doc Martens again. Thanks to everyone who watched! We are go for the next one and it’s all down to you,” said star and executive producer Emma Thompson. “Audiences around the world fell in love with ‘Down Cemetery Road’ and I am glad the unlikely duo of Zoë and Sarah will be back with their unique form of acerbic wit,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV. Season two reunites Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes. Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Banks (“Funny Woman”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Börkur Sigþórssen (“Insomnia”) will serve as lead director for the second season.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

