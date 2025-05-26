Chief of War: Apple TV+ Previews Hawai’i Drama Series Starring Jason Momoa

Chief of War premieres on Apple TV+ this August, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the new historical drama.

Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Temuera Morrison star in the series, which shows the battle to unify the Hawaiian islands before they were colonized in the 1800s.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser trailer for its epic historical drama “Chief of War,” starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. “Chief of War” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19. Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

The teaser for the new series is below.

